Torrington PD: Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Winsted Road

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday night on Winsted Road.

Torrington police responded to a call at around 8 p.m. from a driver who was behind the crash. Police spotted a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side in the center of the road. The motorcycle operator was found deceased on the road.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as John Watson, 53, of Torrington.

Watson was driving south on Winsted Rd. at the time of the crash, police say. The Torrington Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

There are currently no reported eyewitnesses to the crash.

Anyone who may have information concerning this crash should call the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2000.