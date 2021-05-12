Torrington police sergeant terminated following excessive use of force investigation

Warning: Some content in this video may be disturbing

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A police sergeant accused of using excessive force on a man in custody has been fired. The entire incident from last May was caught on camera.

Torrington police say a 19-year- veteran of the force is out of a job after using excessive force against a suspect.

You can hear the officer say, “I’ve had enough, are you done yet? Are you done with the kicking and fighting with the officers, are you done yet? Are you finished?”

Police say they conducted an extensive investigation surrounding former Sergeant Gerald Jay Peters following that incident that happened in May of last year.

The victim was not injured.

However, police say Peters actions violated department policy and the use of a spray foam on the suspect, leading to his termination.

