TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man’s vague threat about “posting up at a school” if police followed him led to a soft lockdown Thursday afternoon at Torrington Middle School.

Officers said that they were not chasing 47-year-old Bounnhang Xaysithideth when he made the comment. He had, however, fled from officers earlier in the day when they tried to do an investigation. Police have not specified what the investigation was for.

They found his abandoned vehicle at noon in the area of Spencer Road and Torringford Street.

He ran into the woods near Spencer Road and called dispatch to make the “posting up at a school” threat, according to authorities.

Police couldn’t find him, but sent officers to local schools. Torrington Middle School was placed into a soft lockdown and officers cordoned off the area north of Spencer Road.

Xaysithideth never went south of Spencer Road, according to police. A K-9 and a drone were then used to find him.

He was taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. near Magnolia Court.

He is facing multiple charges for 10 separate cases, including four counts of failure to appear in the first degree, three counts of failure to appear in the second degree, three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of sixth-degree larceny and one counts of criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.

He is being held on a $372,000 bond.