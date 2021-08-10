Torrington to open two cooling centers from Wednesday to Friday

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Torrington will be opening two cooling centers starting Wednesday.

From Wednesday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 13, the Torrington City Hall Auditorium at 140 Main St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sullivan Senior Center at 88 East Albert St. will be open to people over the age of 60 only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations.

Torrington Police is asking everyone to take precautions during the forecasted periods of extreme heat. They recommend the following guidelines:

Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a vehicle on a warm day.

Find places with air conditioning. Libraries, shopping malls, and community centers can provide a cool place to take a break from the heat.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. If you or someone you care for is on a special diet, ask a doctor how best to accommodate it.

Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.

Avoid high-energy activities.

Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.

For additional information and recommendations, click here.