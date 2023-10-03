TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Torrington woman was charged with fabricating physical evidence and forgery for allegedly creating fraudulent community service letters in exchange for gift cards and money, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Authorities said 55-year-old Lisa Hageman was arrested while she was working as the executive director of the Community Kitchen of Torrington on Aug. 10.

Hageman was arrested by the Office of the State’s Attorney for the District of Litchfield. She was subsequently charged with two counts of fabricating physical evidence and two counts of forgery.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hageman allegedly provided a community service letter to an individual who was required to perform 150 hours of community service as a part of his disposition for his criminal case.

In exchange for the letter stating the individual completed community service, Hagleman received two BJ’s gift cards and $1,000 from that person.

Authorities said the community service letter was provided to the Office of Adult Probation to indicate the individual completed 150 hours of community service.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Hageman provided a community service letter to another individual who indicated he completed 125 hours of community service.

The individual did not complete any of those community service hours, officials said. The transaction was caught on a video and audio recording device.

Hageman surrendered at Connecticut State Police Troop L Litchfield on Tuesday. She was then arraigned in Torrington Superior Court and held on a $75,000 bond.

Hageman’s case was continued to Oct. 27. The Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute her case.