THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she had to pull over in the left lane due to a flat tire.

While attempting to repair the tire, she was struck by a car. Police said she was flown to Hartford Hospital where she later died.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash or dashcam footage is urged to reach out to Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

