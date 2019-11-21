1  of  3
Trained police dog living at shelter in Harwinton for two years looking for forever home

Litchfield

by: Noelle Gardner, Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:
News 8’s Noelle Gardner speaks to Animal Control Officer in Harwinton about finding the right home for Flash the police-trained dog.

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Flash, a German Shepard and Belgian Malinois mix, has been at the Harwinton Animal Shelter for over two years. Shelter workers say that she is a very special dog that needs a very special home.

Flash came to the pound as a stray and is extremely smart. She was trained as a police dog while living at Animal Control. She can sniff out narcotics and apprehend suspects.

She was all set to head to a police department in Texas, but at the last minute they accepted a dog that was closer.

Now, she’s looking for the perfect home. An Animal Control Officer in Harwington says Flash needs structure and lots of activity and space to run.

He tells News 8 that Flash would not be ideal for a home with children, but rather, best for a home with one or two very active adults.

