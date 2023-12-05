HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The trial begins Tuesday for the Harwinton man who has been charged in connection to his participation in the Jan. 6 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Crosby Jr. was arrested in June 2021 on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot. He pleaded not guilty on all counts last July.

Lawyers representing Crosby Jr. filed a motion in June to dismiss the count of obstruction of justice/Congress saying that legal documents show that the charge “constituted selective prosecution in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.