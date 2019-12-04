Breaking News
Triple shooting in Watertown leaves one man dead, 2 teens seriously injured
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Triple shooting in Watertown leaves one man dead, 2 teens seriously injured

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man has died and two teens have been seriously injured following a shooting incident in Watertown Tuesday night.

According to Watertown police, officials say they received a 911 call around 9:47 p.m. The female caller told police her boyfriend shot her teenage son and daughter.

When police arrived to the home on 1190 Litchfield Road, they found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Waterbury Hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they also found another man in the home with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on the scene.

So far, police have not identified the victims.

Investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back in to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Snow keeps plows busy in Torrington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow keeps plows busy in Torrington"

DOT truck fire in Winsted

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT truck fire in Winsted"

Terryville priest gave Pope an unforgettable gift

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Terryville priest gave Pope an unforgettable gift"

Trained police dog living at shelter in Harwinton for whole life looking for forever home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trained police dog living at shelter in Harwinton for whole life looking for forever home"

Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail"

Fire destroys Marino's Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys Marino's Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss