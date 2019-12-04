Triple shooting in Watertown leaves one man dead, 2 teens seriously injured

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man has died and two teens have been seriously injured following a shooting incident in Watertown Tuesday night.

According to Watertown police, officials say they received a 911 call around 9:47 p.m. The female caller told police her boyfriend shot her teenage son and daughter.

When police arrived to the home on 1190 Litchfield Road, they found the two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Waterbury Hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they also found another man in the home with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on the scene.

So far, police have not identified the victims.

Investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back in to WTNH.com for updates.