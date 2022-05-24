FALLS VILLAGE, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers are “pawsitively” beaming after rescuing a family of abandoned cats.

Troopers say they responded to the Housatonic Valley Regional High School at 10 p.m. on Thursday night after a report about a cardboard box, which contained two adult cats and three kittens.

“You’ve got to be kitten me,” was the troopers’ reaction to the box, according to their report.

Cardboard box where cats were found

Rescued cat

Rescued cat

Rescued cat

Rescued cat

Rescued cat Images of the cardboard box in which the cat family was discovered, as well as images of cats and kittens rescued. (Photos courtesy of Connecticut State Police’s Facebook)

Falls Village Animal Control Officer (ACO), Lindsay Burr responded to the incident and took control of the investigation. Burr said she was able to identify a suspect who she believed was responsible for abandoning the cats.

That suspect has been charged with five counts of cruelty to animals, according to investigators.

The cats, however, are doing very well according to officials. They are being cared for by state troopers as they are held as evidence in the investigation.