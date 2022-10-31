WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An assault in Woodbury on Saturday night has Connecticut State Police searching for witnesses to the event on Monday.

The assault took place around 5:30 p.m., according to state troopers. Police were dispatched to Main Street South in Woodbury for a reported assault, where they identified a man who they believe participated in an altercation in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators did not state what the altercation may have been or what caused it.

The victim sustained what police believe to be a stab wound to his torso. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

While investigating, police released photos of three suspect vehicles that may be involved in the incident.

One car was described as being a grey, two-door coupe sedan of an unknown make and model. The second car was described as a two-door red sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The third and final car was described as a two-door GMC Sierra pickup truck, with a hard top and a sweep attached to the rear bumper.

Police said that this incident seems to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public while the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or the vehicles depicted is asked to contact Trooper Pelletier #648, Connecticut State Police Troop L, at (860) 626-7900 or email david.pelletier2@ct.gov.