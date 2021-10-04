Unused UConn campus building in Torrington set to become center for visual arts thanks to new arts grant

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The arts community is getting some huge help in the City of Torrington. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz announce a grant Monday to renovate the former University of Connecticut Torrington campus.

The unused building will transform into the Five Points Center for the Visual Arts. The hope for the new center is to solidify Torrington into the arts hub of northwestern Connecticut.

Mayor Elinor Carbone (R-Torrington) said, “The arts and cultural amenities that are here in Torrington will be our next economic pathway.”

This project was chosen for the $2.7-million grant because of its economic, tourism, educational, and cultural components.