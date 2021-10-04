Unused UConn campus building in Torrington set to become center for visual arts thanks to new arts grant

Litchfield

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The arts community is getting some huge help in the City of Torrington. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz announce a grant Monday to renovate the former University of Connecticut Torrington campus.

The unused building will transform into the Five Points Center for the Visual Arts. The hope for the new center is to solidify Torrington into the arts hub of northwestern Connecticut.

Mayor Elinor Carbone (R-Torrington) said, “The arts and cultural amenities that are here in Torrington will be our next economic pathway.”

This project was chosen for the $2.7-million grant because of its economic, tourism, educational, and cultural components.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Unused UConn campus building in Torrington set to become center for visual arts thanks to new arts grant

News /

Torrington FD investigating cause of blaze at paint store on Main Street

News /

What's Right With Schools: Torrington Middle School's teacher of the year recognized for impact on the community

News /

Source of fire in building in Bantam determined to be machine that circulates air

News /

Woodbury to install floodgates on flood-prone roads following death of trooper

News /

Motorcyclist injured, trying to avoid collision with bear on Roxbury Road in Washington

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss