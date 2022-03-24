WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Three veterans received their service dogs at ECAD’s (Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities) training center in Winsted Wednesday night.

All the veterans suffer from PTSD.

Ralph Talbot served with the U.S. Army and saw combat in Vietnam. Bill Holmberg was in the Air Force and had top-secret clearance for his work in the NSA.

Leslie Wohfeld served in the Army for 23 years, and saw combat when she was deployed to Afghanistan. She suffered damage to her legs and ankles, affecting her balance and mobility.

There was also a graduation for a facility dog named Apricot.

Apricot will bring comfort to many as a member of the staff at the Christian Counseling Center of Greater Danbury.