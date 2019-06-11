Victim identified in fatal dump truck accident in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A deadly accident involving a car and a dump truck that collided in New Milford.

The vehicles went tumbling down an embankment along Route 7.

The truck landed in the Housatonic River.

The car hit a tree, killing the driver identified as 24-year-old Christina Walters of Kent.

No word on the condition of the truck driver or what caused the accident.

