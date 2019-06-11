Litchfield

Victim identified in fatal dump truck accident in New Milford

By:

Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:24 PM EDT

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A deadly accident involving a car and a dump truck that collided in New Milford. 

The vehicles went tumbling down an embankment along Route 7. 

The truck landed in the Housatonic River.

The car hit a tree, killing the driver identified as 24-year-old Christina Walters of Kent.

No word on the condition of the truck driver or what caused the accident. 

