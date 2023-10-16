BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Talk about a dine and dash!

A bear was caught on security cameras breaking into Helena Houlis’ house in Barkhamsted last week, roaming around before zeroing in on her refrigerator.

What was it in the mood for? Leftover lasagna from her restaurant, Ana’s Kitchen in Simsbury. After opening a drawer, it then makes its casual escape out the kitchen window.

Bear sightings aren’t rare in Barkhamsted, with 137 reported to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection so far this year.

