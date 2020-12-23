Vigil held for victim of UPS homicide in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is getting underway for the victim of a Wednesday homicide in Watertown, 28-year old Nathan Daniel Burk.

For the men and women that worked alongside Nathan Burke, they were stunned this morning when they woke up to text messages saying he was dead. All the details of the incident are still a little bit unclear as police put the investigation together.

Down at the UPS warehouse, all of Nathan’s friends are gathering in a spontaneous makeshift vigil inside. They are talking about this great loss that happened on the job to a guy they say who would do anything for anyone.



“It’s still just unbelievable that it actually happened. Especially to somebody that was just working. He was just working delivering Christmas gifts to everybody and the worst thing happened to him,” Marshall Mullen, a friend of the victim.



UPS released a statement saying, “We are very saddened by the loss of our colleague. We are pleased to hear that local authorities have apprehended the person they believe to be the suspect, and we continue to cooperate with the investigation.”



Nathan Burke worked for the Teamsters and UPS for five years and was well-liked and respected by his coworkers and peers. Grief counselors are nearby as the community holds a private vigil inside the UPS warehouse.