Virtual vigil held for victims of deadly shooting in Plymouth, mom accused of shooting two of her children

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A virtual prayer vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting in Plymouth Friday night was held Sunday afternoon.

Local clergy at Terryville Congregational Church planned music and offered prayers for the 15-year-old killed and the 7-year-old who is in the hospital after their mother, 43-year-old Naomi Bell shot them both Friday.

Church leaders lit candles for the victims, instructing people at home to do the same.

“In times like this, what’s called for is compassion,” the pastor said. “I understand that it’s hard to have compassion for the perpetrators of violence. So I’m going to ask you to focus on the victims, on the survivors.”

They chose to hold the vigil virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bell is being held on a $2.5 million bond. Police have not released a motive.