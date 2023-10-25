PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Waterbury man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Plymouth home in June, according to police.

The Plymouth Police Department charged Victor Ranero Saturday after they said a neighbor’s camera helped link him to the crime on Allen Street on June 14.

According to authorities, Ranero forced open the side door of the home and stole cash, vintage coins and jewelry from the home.

Police said the camera showed Ranero’s car driving into the driveway of the victim’s home that night.

Investigators also found some of the jewelry that was stolen at a Waterbury pawn shop, police said.

According to police, Ranero had personal knowledge about what was inside the home and when the home would be unoccupied.

Ranero was charged on Saturday with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, officials said.

Ranero was held on a $125,000 court-set bond, police said.