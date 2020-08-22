Watertown beekeeper is letting you get up close and personal with her hive

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Catherine Wolko is a beekeeper in Watertown, who owns a honey house and farm store in Oakville called The Hive @ the Pin.

Her place is creating a lot of buzz because it gives customers an up close and personal experience.

Shoppers can enter “the hive” — an eight frame observation hive custom built and designed for the space. The colony of bees reside behind glass and exit out the side of the building.

“You can come and comfortably visit honey bees comfortably while shop,” she told News 8. “You can also delve into the history of The Old Pin Shop, Former Scovil Manufacturing and then walk back in time and learn my humble beginnings as a beekeeper.”

For more about this experience, what the video above.

