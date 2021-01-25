Watertown Board of Education votes to retire Indian mascot

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
watertown_map_1523649784450.jpg

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown Board of Education voted Monday night to retire the high school’s Indian mascot.

The Watertown Public Schools Mascot Committee recommended to the board to retire the Indian mascot and replace it with The Warriors – a logo to be created by students – but the board decided to only vote on the retirement Monday.

RELATED: Farmington High School drops Native American mascot in unanimous Board of Ed. decision

The vote to remove the Indian mascot name and logo came to a 4-3 vote with one abstention.

The Mascot Committee also recommended extending curriculum studies on Native Americans and Watertown history. Neither was voted on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Officials swear-in new police chief for Watertown PD

News /

Law enforcement officers from the region gather in Watertown to honor police chief retiring after 51 years

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss