Watertown Board of Education votes to retire Indian mascot

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown Board of Education voted Monday night to retire the high school’s Indian mascot.

The Watertown Public Schools Mascot Committee recommended to the board to retire the Indian mascot and replace it with The Warriors – a logo to be created by students – but the board decided to only vote on the retirement Monday.

The vote to remove the Indian mascot name and logo came to a 4-3 vote with one abstention.

The Mascot Committee also recommended extending curriculum studies on Native Americans and Watertown history. Neither was voted on Monday.