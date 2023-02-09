WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is accused of breaking 50 windows and violating a protective order in Watertown.

Watertown police arrested Anthony Teixeira, 34, on Feb. 2 after officers responded to the report of vandalism on Jan. 3.

Officers found 38 broken windows and a mirror, all broken from the inside, according to police. Police said the detached garage had 12 broken windows.

Police said Teixeira was in the home earlier in the day and had a current protective order from a previous incident protecting a person from abuse and harassment.

Teixeira was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

He was arraigned on Feb. 3 and given a $75,000 bond.