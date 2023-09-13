WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Watertown man is accused of sending a teenage girl he supervised visits for sexual videos, texts and photos while he was employed by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Eliezer Rijos, 40, of Watertown, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Tuesday after he learned about a warrant out for his arrest. He has been charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical evidence, according to officials. He was assigned a $150,000 bond.

Rijos is accused of sending the inappropriate messages — which included at least one sexually explicit photo and video — to a 15-year-old girl in summer 2022. He had supervised visits between the girl and a parent, and had driven her to at least one appointment.

In the messages, Rijos asked if the girl had a boyfriend, asked her to wear tighter clothing and talked about potentially picking her up at her house, according to an arrest warrant. The messages were sent on both his work and personal phone.

When questioned by police, Rijos said she sent him photos of her in shorts, and denied sending any photos or videos of himself, according to police. He also said he deleted all of the text messages he’d sent.

Rijos told police he would have never made the relationship physical, and said he hadn’t had similar interactions with other DCF clients in the 10 years he’d been with the agency, according to an arrest warrant.

He resigned from the department last month, and has not been in communication with the girl since last year, according to state police.