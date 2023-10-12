WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-year-old Watertown man is facing at least one animal cruelty charge after police found his cat dead and his dog injured, according to officials.

Watertown animal control officers were told that Justin Kontout’s dog, a hound mix, was injured in March 2023, according to police. The cat was found dead at the same time.

The dog had injuries to his leg and hip, and a cut to his head, according to officials. The cat was also found with “significant injuries.” Authorities have not publicly said how the animals were injured.

The dog was taken into the town’s temporary care, has recovered and has been adopted into another home, according to authorities. Kontout was arrested on Thursday and assigned a $50,000 bond.