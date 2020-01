WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mother of a 12-year-old boy with autism says her son wasn’t allowed to join the middle school cross country team.

Maura Kearns says school administrators allowed her son to attend one practice before deciding it was a “safety risk” for him to participate.

Kearns has filed a complaint with the State Board of Education. The Bureau of Special Education is also investigating.

No comment yet from the Watertown School District.