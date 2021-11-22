Watertown PD warns residents after car windows smashed in multiple burglaries

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are advising residents to hide or remove valuables and garage door openers from their cars after responding to at least five car burglaries Monday morning.

The department said windows of the cars were smashed to gain entry, which is a shift from suspects only entering unlocked vehicles.

The known areas affected include Main Street, Franklin Avenue, Bushnell Avenue, Tarbell Avenue and Charles Street.

Police said to contact the department to file a report. If you have only video surveillance of suspicious activity, you can contact an officer to provide that footage or email it to tips@watertownctpd.org. They ask that you be as detailed as possible in the email in regards to the date, time and location of the incident.

