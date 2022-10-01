Watertown Police believe this man robbed two liquor stores Friday evening; photo contributed by Watertown Police Department

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two armed robberies that took place late Saturday night are being investigated by the Watertown Police Department.

The police believe that the two robberies, both in Oakville, are related.

At around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into and robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor Store at 384 Buckingham Street. The man had a small black handgun and pressed it to a victim’s head, and confronted another customer before leaving the store, according to police.

About nine minutes later, police believe that same person entered the Wine Rack at 764 Main Street and robbed a victim at gunpoint.

Police are potentially looking for a small white SUV, but are asking the public for information on any suspicious vehicles.

The investigation is active and Watertown Police are working with law enforcement from Waterbury, Naugatuck and other towns that have seen similar crimes recently. Two liquor stores in Naugatuck were robbed at gunpoint Friday night around an hour before the Watertown robberies.

Anyone with information asked to call Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward. Information can also be sent to Tips@Watertownctpd.org.