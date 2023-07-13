WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) —Watertown police made an arrest stemming from an armed robbery at a gas station in June.

Thomas Brown, 22, of New Haven was arrested on July 7 and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.

The charges follow an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 535 Straits Tpke. on June 20. During the incident, two men entered the store around 10:30 p.m. and one pointed a gun at the victim while stealing cash.

Through an investigation and speaking with other departments who had similar robberies, detectives determined Brown as a suspect. A firearm was also recovered when Brown was taken into custody.

Brown was arraigned in Waterbury Court on July 7 and held on a $50,000 bond.

This is an active investigation as police search for the second suspect in the robbery.

