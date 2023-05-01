Police were investigating a death on May 1, 2023 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police shut down an area in Watertown on Monday as officers investigated a person’s death.

Officers responded to the area of Franson and Plungis roads around 11:20 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a deceased male. Police have not yet released his name or age.

Franson Road between Plungis and Linkfield roads had reopened, as of about 2:50 p.m.

Police said there was no threat to the public and would release more information once the person’s family had been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.