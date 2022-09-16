WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday and schools will be delayed by three hours after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities.

“Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are thankful that their new processes are in action,” Chief Joshua Bernegger wrote in a social media post.

A shelter in place is in effect for anyone on the district’s campus.

The person who posted the social media message does not live in the Watertown/Oakville area and the threat was not directed at a Watertown school.

“When non-specific social media messages that include threats are received it is necessary to conduct a full investigation on where the message originated from and who the sender of the message is to determine the credibility of the threat,” Bernegger said.