WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center.

According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown was arrested for thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier.

Through an investigation, police uncovered a pattern of manipulated transactions by Ganavage, resulting in thefts over $90,000.

Ganavage was charged with larceny in the first degree and was released on a $50,000 court-set bond.

She is due in court on February 14.

