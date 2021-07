KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Camp Shane CT is under investigation due to concerns about the health, safety and well-being of children enrolled at the summer camp.

The Office of Early Childhood (OEC) and Department of Children and Families (DCF) have been investigating onsite at the camp, which shut down on Tuesday, July 13.

Because this is a pending investigation involving minors, no further details have been released at this time,