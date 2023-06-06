WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting a lesson in agriscience — oh, and bring your own tractor.

A high school is getting a lesson in farming equipment, and the learning is right in the parking lot of the school. In Woodbury, the students and community look forward to the special “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” where students trade cars and school buses for the best farming equipment they can get their hands on.

Nonnewaug High School agriculture mechanics teacher Drew Zielinski said that this year, the school has a record of 41 tractors.

“It’s a great way to get students involved, show-off their tractors,” Zielinski said. “Some want to see what their tractor can do — horsepower-wise.”

From vintage to brand new, students had the chance to look at how models have changed and all the equipment can do.

“It’s easy to work on these, some of the new stuff its hard to work on, but its always cool seeing the newer stuff they invent with the newer tractors,” senior Kayden Guillet said.

It’s a day that’s both fun for the students and community, as it’s a spectacle to see. The day wraps-up a year of learning about safety and operation.

“I had a hard time sleeping last night because I was so anxious to get to school this morning,” student Samara Thomas said. “I was super excited.”