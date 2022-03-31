WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A wild moose is on the loose again in Winchester, and police are warning the public to stay away, despite the animal’s celebrity status in the town.

Earlier last month, a moose was spotted on the side of the roadway. Now, the same moose has been spotted in the area again. As more and more residents swarm the area to get a closer look, police are warning people to not get too close.

“The wild moose, while usually a docile creature, can be deadly when they feel threatened,” Winchester police said. “An animal that has the potential to weigh over 1,000 pounds can charge at you at speeds up to 40 miles per hour will cause significant injury or death.”

Police said the moose is believed to be pregnant, which makes her more territorial and dangerous. The moose will likely remain in the area until May or June, when the calf is born, though if she experiences continued heightened stress, she may abort the fetus she is carrying.

Police went on to note that if the moose cannot be respected, officials have limited resource options and the moose potentially will be euthanized. However, police would “love to have such exotic wildlife thrive in our community.”

In order to keep both the moose and public safe, police are asking residents to stay away. People have reportedly been parking on and walking across the two-way, 45 mph highway, which could lead to a serious or fatal car accident.

Barriers will be put in place to better protect the moose, though police said enforcement will be taken if wildlife is not properly respected.