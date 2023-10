WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Winchester Animal Control is searching for a woman who they say abandoned a dog at a local rescue.

The animal control center said they are looking to identify a woman who dropped off a dog, Jade, to Muddy Moose Mutts Rescue while nobody was there.

Officials said they are looking to learn more about Jade’s story and that the woman is not in trouble.

Anyone who has information about the woman can contact Winchester Animal Control at (860) 379-2721.