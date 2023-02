WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A pilot from Winchester will make history this Sunday during an all-women flyover at the Super Bowl.

It’s the first time the Navy pilots performing the spectacle will be all women.

“As a football fan, when I got the call to do the Super Bowl flyovers, it’s almost like a dream, initially, for someone who loves the NFL,” Lt. Suzelle Thomas said.

The four will fly in formation at speeds topping 300 miles an hour.