WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — A Winsted man was paralyzed in a bull attack in Harwinton while working on a farm, according to the Associated Press.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were called to a location on Locust Road to assist with a medical call for a reported animal attack on Friday, Sept. 1. State police later confirmed a victim was injured in a bull attack.

According to the Associated Press, a farm hand was putting several cows back into a barn after milking them, when he was attacked by a bull.

Police said LIFE STAR was requested to transport the patient to the hospital. LIFE STAR was canceled and the patient was then transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Randy Janquins, the Associated Press reported.

Jacquins was seriously injured in the attack and suffered a broken neck, which paralyzed him from the waist down, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.