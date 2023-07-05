HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man crashed into a tree and died in Harwinton on Tuesday, police said.

According to state police, a man was driving southbound on Route 8 in Harwinton in a Nissan Rouge S around 8:20 p.m. when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Mason Wickline of Wolcott, sustained fatal injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact state police at (860) 626-7900 or reach out via email to Trooper Daniels at andrea.daniels@ct.gov.