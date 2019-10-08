Breaking News
Woman attacked, seriously injured by her own 4 Mastiff dogs in Plymouth

Litchfield

by: Kent Pierce

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are now investigating what happened Monday afternoon involving a woman being severely attacked by her very own very large dogs in Plymouth.

It was around four in the afternoon when a neighbor called 911 and told them a woman was being attacked by four large Mastiffs outside in a yard on Eastview Road in the Terryville section of town.

When police arrived, they found all four dogs on top of their owner, and that woman in bad shape. Police had to act fast, not only to try to save the woman, but protect the whole neighborhood at a time of day when kids are returning home.

“The animals weren’t secure right away, so we want to make sure with the school bus coming home and that we were using different equipment up there. We didn’t want people going to the area,” Sergeant Randy Foster of Plymouth police.

Police shut down the neighborhood, closing streets and telling people to stay inside as they tried to capture the dogs. They ended up having to use lethal force on three of the dogs. Then they got the fourth one under control.

That dog is now quarantined at animal control. The woman is now in Waterbury Hospital with what are described as very serious injuries.

One neighbor tells News8 the woman was a dog breeder and knew the animals well. Police still investigating why they turned on their owner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

