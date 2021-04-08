Woman hospitalized after ‘public safety incident’ at Lover’s Leap State Park, DEEP says

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in the hospital after a ‘public safety incident’ at Lover’s Leap State Park in New Milford.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) EnCon and New Milford police responded to the state park Thursday morning to investigate. The state park is closed at this time.

DEEP says a woman was admitted to the hospital prior to police’s arrival to the scene.

Officials expect the park to reopen after police clear the scene.