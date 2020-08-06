Woman killed, 2 others injured in North Canaan house fire

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman has died and two others were injured after a fire broke out in a North Canaan home on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 9:48 a.m., troopers and fire crews responded to a home at 37 North Old Turnpike Road for the report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews attempted to rescue 54-year-old Regina Schreiber, who was trapped inside of a bedroom in the single-story home. Firefighters then extricated Schreiber, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Two other people were able to exit the home on their own and were taken to Sharon and Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

There is no word on the cause of the fire but police say foul play is not suspected.

The fire remains under investigation by Troop B and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit at this time.