NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was killed after a “violent struggle” Saturday morning in New Hartford, according to police.

Police found the woman in the driveway at about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Officers have not clarified the home’s address.

At the scene, Efrain Vazquez left the home, and then went inside when he saw troopers, according to officials. He didn’t obey commands to leave. Police then left, and then reapproached the home, where they saw Vazquez on the ground and “experiencing a medical issue.”

The woman, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been publicly released.

The home had signs of a “violent struggle,” according to state police, and a substance that is possibly blood was on the man’s shirt.

Sunday morning, Vazquez was discharged from a hospital and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He has been assigned a $3 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.