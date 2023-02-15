TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a serious car crash on Wednesday involving an elderly woman who became seriously injured after driving into a building in Torrington, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to Route 202 at the intersection of New Litchfield Street and Newbury Corner for the report of a single-car crash just before 3:30 p.m., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a blue 2016 Subaru Forrester that had crashed through a building located at 1143 New Litchfield Street.

According to police, the Subaru Forrester had been traveling south on Litchfield Street and went through the intersection before striking the left side of H&Co.

Police said the car continued into the building and came to rest in the establishment’s back parking lot. Police said the building sustained heavy damage but was deemed structurally safe.

The building was occupied by an employee and client at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The driver was identified as a woman in her seventies, police said.

The driver was initially taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital before being flown by Life Star to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

New Litchfield Street (Route 202) and Litchfield Street were closed after the crash but have since re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Torrington Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team.

This a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.