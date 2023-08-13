WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Woodbury firefighter was injured after a burning house collapsed on Ridgewood Road on Sunday.

Four firefighters were in the house when it collapsed, one of whom was pinned. It took 23 minutes to pull the firefighter from the house, according to fire chief Janet Morgan.

The firefighter was brought to the hospital with injuries, but is in excellent condition and was feeling “jovial,” Morgan said.

The fire started in the kitchen and extended throughout the house. The house has been declared a complete loss.