WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A town hall held Tuesday evening in Woodbury addressed how Connecticut residents can keep themselves safe amid a growing bear population.

“If we don’t do something, we are really going to have some big problems,” Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) said. “Right now, we’re looking at trying to manage our problems by having people be more responsible and seeing what kind of effect that has on bears and their home entries.”

Reddington-Hughes was joined by the Department of Environmental Health and Protection to discuss how people can protect themselves and stay aware.

She said bears have broken into 70 homes so far this year. Reddington-Hughes introduced a bill this legislative session that would have created a bear hunt lottery. It did not pass, but a law allowing people to shoot bears in self defense did.

The representative plans to hold more forums in Bethlehem and Litchfield. The dates for those events have not been set.