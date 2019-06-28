Liver recipient, man who saved her life encourage blood donations in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two young people, with a very special bond, are encouraging all of us to donate blood Friday afternoon.

The ‘Miracle for Maddie’ blood drive is happening Friday at St. Rita’s Church in Hamden.

The ‘Maddie’ in question, is 20-year-old Maddie Ricci who was in need of a liver transplant earlier this year.

With no donor and time running short, her mother took to ‘Facebook’ to spread the word about her situation.

That’s when, someone she had never met, 23-year-old Jaelin Highsmith, of Meriden, answered the call donating a portion of his liver to Maddie.

“We’re doing a blood drive because in the hospital Jaelin and I both had to receive a lot of blood transfusions, so we wanted to give back,” said Ricci.

“Everytime I get to see Maddie and her family it all just feels right, it all makes sense. I did this for the Ricci’s and it all worked out,” said Highsmith.

And, that blood drive will be going on at St. Rita’s Church until 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Find out more about blood donations by visiting the American Red Cross here.