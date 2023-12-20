(WTNH)- Local airports in the state are getting ready to welcome a record number of travelers ahead of the holidays.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), they anticipate over 110,000 passengers to travel out of Bradley International Airport between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.

To make traveling a little easier during the holidays, the CAA gave the following tips:

Give yourself the gift of time

Be in the know while on the go

Park like a pro

Check your packing list

Order your airplane meal online

Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) is also reminding travelers to plan as their parking reservations are fully booked from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27. They suggest that travelers use other transportation methods such as Lyft or M7 taxis.

CT Transit also offers public transportation between downtown New Haven and HVN on the 206 route. Those who would like to take public transportation must request a stop at HVN with the driver, and those traveling from HVN must call 203-624-0151 to be picked up.