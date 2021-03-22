 

Local author writes novel on the weird, wonderful and obscure about Connecticut

Connecticut

(WTNH) — Do you think you know a lot about Connecticut? Guess again. We have some secrets to tell you about with local author Anastasia “Stasha” Mills Healy.

Stasha is a travel writer and laser-focused on the secrets of Connecticut in the past year. Her book “Secret Connecticut: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” mysterious and odd facts of the state such as Connecticut’s Stonehedge, a Gatsby mansion in Westport, the replica of the White House and more.

To check out Stasha’s book and more of her travel blogs, click here.

