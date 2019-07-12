Local businesses pitch in to help authorities on missing Jennifer Dulos case

(WTNH) — As local and state authorities work around the clock to locate Jennifer Dulos, business owners in Fairfield County are taking matters into their own hand.

A Norwalk bakery is a fifteen minute drive from the suburbs of New Canaan where Jennifer Dulos went missing seven weeks ago.

“It really hurt. It hurt a lot of people,” Sky Mercede, Co-owner, Forever Sweet Bakery says. “It could have been my family, it could have been your family. I would want someone to do that for me to just try to help.”

Sky Mercede has been troubled since he heard about the missing persons and criminal investigation underway to find the mom of five whose blood was allegedly found on trash discarded by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos in Hartford.

“This is difficult. I wanted to just keep the story going to try to have somebody come forward to say something.”

So, Sky started to put up flyers in his bakery. He soon realized more could be done, so he teamed up with a pizzeria in New Canaan and Norwalk to place flyers on a thousand pizza boxes.

“It’s good to know that there are small businesses that are still keeping the word out and reminding everyone to keep a look out,” Mirna Rodriguez, Norwalk.

In the two days since New Canaan police gave him a flyer, Sky’s gotten a dozen businesses to post it in their windows.

“We need to come together as one to try to help resolve this because there’s five children involved,” Sky says.

Now, he needs more businesses and volunteers to get on board.

“Hopefully someone’s going to feel guilty and come forward and say, ‘Okay, I know a little something that’s going to help the investigation.’ I’m not trying to be a policeman I’m not a detective. I’m just trying to help. I need other people to help, too.”

So far, there are five businesses in New Canaan that have also agreed to share this poster and the plan is to get even more on board.

