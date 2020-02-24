Local churches to provide drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

NEW HAVEN CONN. (WTNH) — Local churches are providing ashes on the go this Ash Wednesday!

People who have time restraints and can’t attend service now don’t have to leave their car at some places of worship.

The following churches have created a drive-thru so Christians can receive their penitence:

First Congregation Cheshire: 111 Church Dr, Cheshire, CT 06410; 5:30 am- 9 am

Immanuel Lutheran Church: 25 Great Hill Rd, Oxford, CT 06478; 6 am-8 am

North Branford Congregational Church: 1680 Foxon Rd, North Branford, CT 06471; 7 am-9 am

Great Hill United Methodist Church: 225 Great Hill Rd, Seymour, CT 06483; 7 am-9 am and 4 pm-6 pm

United Churches of Durham: 228 Main St, Durham, CT 06422; 8 am- 6 pm

Monroe Congregational Church: 34 Church St, Monroe, CT 06468; 11:30 am-1:00 pm

Churches have found this is an efficient way for commuters to get their ashes and be on their way.

North Branford Congregational Church also offers coffee, donuts, and congregational hospitality for people on the go!