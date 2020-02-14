Local CT officials to urge emergency funding towards coronavirus research and prevention efforts

(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will join New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven health officials to discuss the coronavirus on Friday.

The government of China is reporting a major spike in the number of cases of the coronavirus, just as the US government is looking at cuts in the agencies that would deal with the virus here. That is what Senator Richard Blumenthal and Mayor Justin Elicker will be talking about here at a midday press conference.

They say recent federal budget cuts have slashed funding to the CDC hampering efforts to control the deadly outbreak. They will call on federal lawmakers to pass emergency funding for vital research and prevention efforts.

According to the latest numbers, 1,300 people have already dead from the coronavirus. There are now more than 64,000 cases of it around the world with 1,500 of those cases here in the US, but that number is expected to rise. At the same time, many of the disease research and prevention programs that are working to fight the virus in the US are facing billions of dollars in funding cuts from the Trump administration.

The Senator and the Mayor will be calling on the president to reverse those cuts, and calling for emergency funding increases at that press conference schedule at 12:45 p.m. Friday.